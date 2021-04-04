San Fulgencio company fined for dumping furniture.





The Local Police have issued a fine to the owner of a furniture company, for depositing a bed and a mattress by the bins on a public road. The councillor for Urban Waste, David Vives said, “this is a company that we know has dumped their old furniture on a number of occasions, sometimes traveling to other municipalities where they do the same.”

The police were alerted to a vehicle, belonging to a furniture delivery and collection company, that had deposited a mattress and a sofa next to a container in C/Rosales in La Marina urbanisation. After confirming with the municipal authorities that no one had requested a collection service in that location, the police inspected the photographs provided by a member of the public and issued a fine of 760 euros to the company owner for leaving belongings on the public highway.

Vives praised the officers, saying that the residents of San Fulgencio “have a perfectly good service that removes this type of material when requested to do so, by calling 693 927 778. Perhaps people will note the action taken by the police and make the call which will result in a much cleaner environment for us all.”