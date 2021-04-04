Major Road Resurfacing Works in Torrevieja





The Councillor for Works and Services of the Torrevieja City Council, Sandra Sánchez, has advised that on Monday, April 5, 2021, the resurfacing work of various roads in the municipality will begin, with a total budget for the work coming to 327,398.17 euro (VAT included). The execution period will be two months.

Sandra Sánchez explained that the work plan has been coordinated from the Department of Works and Services with Local Police and Traffic, as well as with the Department of Transportation so that the condition has been minimal. It should be noted that all horizontal signalling works will be carried out at night so that the effect on pedestrians and road traffic is minimal.

The works will consist of milling the existing road surface to a maximum depth of 5 cm, resurfacing the layer with hot bituminous mix, horizontal traffic signalling, leaving the manholes and shafts at the level of the new grade. Registration of the services affected by the works, and the elimination of elevated pedestrian crossings in the different sections of action.

The work will take place as follows:

April 5, 2021: Start of repair work on the brazier in the roundabout at the Torrevieja University Hospital, which will consist of removing the pavement, filling with artificial gravel, compacting and resurfacing.

April 5 and 6, 2021: milling and resurfacing of Avenida Delfina Viudes coinciding with the Easter holiday period so as not to affect the entry and exit of CEIP Habaneras.

April 6 to 9, 2021: milling and resurfacing of calle Apolo, calle Zoa and calle Antonio Machado, which will involve detours in Public Transport.

April 19-20, 2021: milling and resurfacing of Avenida del Pacífico.

April 19 to 23, 2021: the milling and resurfacing of Ronda José Samper García will take place interspersed.

April 22, 2021: the milling of calle Camilo José Cela will be carried out, and on April 23, 2021 the resurfacing.

May 5, 2021: at night the milling and resurfacing of the CV-905 roundabout will be carried out, linking the Cartagena direction with the N-332 road.

May 6 and 7, 2021 : Milling and resurfacing work will be completed on Avenida de la Purísima.