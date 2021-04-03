



Villages to visitBy Linda Bentley

Isn’t it great that the Covid numbers have come down a lot and now allow us to more confidently get away, even if it is just for one night.

We decided on a yurt in a peaceful location in the hills of Finestrat. Only 10 km from Benidorm but not a high rise in sight, only mountains, hills and greenery and the sounds of chirping birds and the occasional dog barking. The scenery and sounds I like best.

To get to the yurt you drive through the little old village of Finestrat with its Moorish origin, narrow, cobbled streets, and pretty coloured houses. So many have been beautifully renovated so the whole village has a back in time old Spanish feel and what you notice is that it is loved as its so clean and well-kept.

As you are driving in many houses on the outskirts of the town are set high on the hillside and it’s a wonder they are still standing. I think some are struggling to stay up there because of erosion and are having to have work on them to keep them from tumbling down the hillside. It is worth stopping and having a little wander around this old typically Spanish beautiful village. I think this village is one of my very favourites.

We stopped for lunch in a tapas bar in one of the quaint narrow typically Moorish feel streets, lovely. People were so friendly, and every single person had masks on.

Here they have a culture trail, that takes you all over the village, showing you all the best bits. Also, a simple quiz for adults or children. Which makes walking around more interesting for children. The Tourist Information Office is along the main road and I am sure they could help you out with a leaflet with the trail on.

Finestrat is the only Spanish village that has two parts to it. One on the coast and one in the hills. The Government gave the beach area to Finestrat to say thank you to the villagers for helping save the area from pirates. The beach area is called Cala Finestrat

The ten-minute drive from Finestrat to where we were staying in the yurt was on a narrow road around the mountains, with massive drops on one side. It was a little scary, well for me anyway, but worth it. We arrived down a dirt track in a beautiful valley, where the yurt was situated. Full of different trees, almonds, olives and more, birds singing and the majestic backdrop of the mountain Puig Campana, so beautiful.

It is a huge area with only two Yurts on it, one where the owner lives and the one, he rents out. They are so distanced apart maybe by 1000m, so you have complete privacy.

The Yurt is very spacious and cosy and done out in a Morrocon style, with quirky articles around. Rugs on the floor and a gas heater for when the sun goes down. A patio outside with chairs and sun loungers, so you can take in the sun either reading, or doing puzzles, playing games. It is so back to nature as there is no television, WHAT!! you say no TV, really you don’t need it, just enjoy each other’s company.

The bathroom and kitchen are set above the yurt on the hillside. The steps were a bit precarious to take to get there, I wish they were a little bit wider with a handrail but that’s just me as I am getting older.

The bathroom is semi outside and it’s great to wash or have a shower while still seeing your outside surroundings Such a great experience. The kitchen is outside with only a roof over. There is a fridge and a gas hob, So cooking your meals outside, a back to nature feeling. Then to eat it facing the mountain and valley, relaxing with a glass of wine, awesome.

I was hoping to see a sky full of stars as darkness descended on us. I was disappointed as the moon was very bright and the sky towards the coast was still a little bright from the Benidorm lights. I think we needed to be more inland to enjoy a fully laden star sky.

We have so many great places to visit on our doorstep if you want to explore.

The yurt was booked on Airbnb.com under “unique stays”.