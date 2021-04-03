



By Andrew Atkinson

Liverpool Airport restarted flights to Alicante-Elche airport last week – but International holidays are still not permitted.

In a statement on Facebook, Liverpool Airport said: “This week we welcome services back to Liverpool with Ryanair, operating limited departures for those who need to travel to Alicante, Warsaw and Krakow, plus scheduled departures with easyJet to Alicante, Malaga and Belfast, with Wizz Air to Bucharest, Warsaw and Gdansk and with Loganair to the Isle of Man.

“In addition, sports-related charters flights will be handled to Madrid, Perpignan and London.”

You can only travel internationally from England, where you have a reasonable excuse to leave the UK, such as work.

Some jobs qualify for exemptions for certain travel-related requirements, such as self-isolation and testing.

If you do need to travel overseas you are required to complete a new mandatory outbound ‘Declaration to Travel’ form from March 29 – unless an exemption applies to you.

You must state your reasons for travel on the form – before leaving the UK.

Liverpool Airport said they will run flights to Alicante for those who need to travel.