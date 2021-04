The CMO leisure centre in Torrevieja, the municipal building located next door to the Carrefour supermarket, is to me turned into a mass vaccination centre for the next stage in the battle against Covid.

An emergency contract was awarded by the town hall to install the required fittings in the centre to allow the vaccinations to commence from Tuesday, 6 April.

Some 4,000 doses are destined to be shot in arms of the next group of people called forward to receive their jab.