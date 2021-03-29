



ASPE UD A remain top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 on 22 points despite dropping points at home to CD Cox in a 3-3 six goal thriller.

Atletico de Catral closed the gap to two points after a 2-0 home victory against CD Montesinos.

CF Rafal dropped to third spot after suffering a 2-1 away defeat at Sporting Dolores CF. Callosa Deportivo CF gained a 2-0 home win against UD Aspense A.

CD Benijofar sit in fourth place after a 3-2 home defeat against visitors Hondon Nieves who climb to fifth.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 CF Algorfa top the table on 24 points following a 2-0 home win against Atletico Benejuzar A, who drop to sixth on 13 points.

Formentera went 11th after taking a point in a 1-1 draw against visitors CF Promenas. Sporting Saladar gained a 2-1 victory over visitors Torrevieja CF who drop to seventh on 13 points.

Bigastro CF sit in third spot after a 3-1 away win against FB Redován who drop down to eighth place on 13 points.