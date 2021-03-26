



The International Handball Federation (IHF) insists preparations for this year’s Women’s World Championship remain on track despite acknowledging the “challenges” of organising the event against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting held last week IHF President Hassan Moustafa met with Francisco V. Blasquez, head of the Royal Spanish Handball Federation (RFEBM), and Alejandro Blanco, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee, as well as Mayors of the host cities and members of the Local Organising Committee in Valencia to discuss plans for the tournament.

Involving 32 teams, the 25th edition of the Women’s World Championship is scheduled to be held from December 2 to 19 across five venues in Granollers, Llíria, Torrevieja, Castellón and Barcelona.