



Mojácar Council recently held an extraordinary plenary session to approve the General Action Protocol between themselves and the Andalucían Health Service for the construction and start-up of the town’s new Health Centre. Also passed at the same meeting, was the transfer of the land required for the construction of a roundabout to facilitate access to the Centre.

This important health infrastructure, a result of a collaboration between the Junta de Andalucía, the Andalucían Health Service and Mojácar Council, will benefit the whole town enormously. Its strategic location in the Rambla de Campos is an ideal position as it is between the old town and the beach area, as well as near to the planned future bus station.

The Mayor also reported in the meeting that the decision for this choice of location was agreed between representatives from Territorial Planning, Almería Provincial Council, the General Directorate of Roads and Mojácar Council.

This newly approved protocol stipulates that the financing for the construction of the Health Centre building will be met by the Andalucían Health Service Council, whilst the local Council will be responsible for the urbanization works, infrastructure and provision of urban services.

The cost of the municipal works will come to approximately one million Euros, which the Mayor deems a necessary expenditure since the local Council is charged with the provision of all vital services for the Centre such as sanitation, electricity, water, and roadworks etc. The possibility of buying urban land had been initially ruled out due to the high costs and, the chosen rural area currently does not have any of these services.

Another point on the agenda was the transfer of land for a new roundabout to facilitate access to the Centre, the construction of which will be financed through a subsidy, therefore with no cost to the town.

The Centre complex will be on the 9,196 m2 plot transferred to the Council through an agreement approved in August 2020. Right in the middle of the town, with good road access, the two-story building will be constructed on a plot of around 1,232 m2, which should not affect or spoil the surrounding views and landscape.