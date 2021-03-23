



Sporting Dolores celebrated their 50th anniversary this month. The FFCV Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 club celebrated promotion in the 2019-20 season.

The juvenile squad trained via Zoom video in January in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown that lead to fixtures being postponed.

“While the health, state, regional and local authorities keep the sports facilities closed there was no choice but to continue working, responsibly and from home, in the face of a possible return to both training and fixtures,” said club spokesperson.