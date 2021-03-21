Five new roundabouts for Pilar de la Horadada





We all know how much they like their roundabouts in Spain, despite the difficulties that many have driving around them. Well in Pilar de la Horadada they really are taking the bull by the horns with the approval of a new contract for five such installations that went out to tender on Thursday at a cost of 746,384.63 euros.

A spokesman for the town hall said the new roundabouts would be installed at junctions with very high traffic flow and intensity, where traffic accidents regularly occur.

The five new roundabouts, 2 inland of the N332 and the remaining 3 to the east of the National road, in addition to better managing traffic flow, will serve to reduce the speed of the vehicles that pass through these areas, and make left turns safer. The new roundabouts will be built at the following locations:

Junction of Calle Mayor with Avenida Reina Sofía.

The intersection of Avenida Virgen de la Asunción with Avenida Comunidad Valenciana.

Torre de la Horadada at the intersection of Avenida Virgen de la Asunción with Avenida de la Costa Blanca.

Access to the Playa de las Higuericas area of ​​Torre de la Horadada, at the intersection of Calle Veleta with Calle Alhelí.

Access to the Cemetery from the town centre, at the intersection of the Prolongación de la Calle Mayor, with the access road to the Cemetery.

The Alicante Provincial Council is subsidising 390,000 euros of the works, with the Pilar de la Horadada Council meeting the remaining 356,384.63 euros.