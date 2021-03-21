Beryl is on top of the world





At Torrevieja swimming club the achievements of 77 year old Beryl Altabas have put he on top of the world.

Beryl has achieved top ten rankings in the FINA World Masters Top Ten short course competition in 2020, in the female category, ages 75 – 79 years.

She has been competing in both open water and pool competitions for many years in this region and even though this year has only allowed three pool competitions and very sporadic and limited training, this has not deterred Beryl from some great achievements.

When the pools is closed her training continued in the sea, alone or when allowed, with other teammates.

This last year has been very difficult due to the pandemic but in the three competitions Beryl competed in she manged to achieve world rankings in each of her races ( see below her achievements)

FINA World Masters Ranking Top 10 Short Course Meters (25m pool) 2020

75-79 years category – Beryl Altabas rankings:

200m – freestyle – 6th – time – 3:39.68

400m – freestyle – 7th – time – 7:31.31

800m – freestyle – 3rd – time – 15:22.40

1500m – freestyle – 3rd – time – 29:15.10

50m – butterfly – 10th – time – 1:01.12

100m – Individual medley – 9th – time – 1:59.83

200m – Individual medley – 1st – time – 4:16.81