Ronald McDonald room opened at Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital





Murcia’s Regional Minister of health, Juan José Pedreño, formally opened the new Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital just south of Murcia city on Wednesday morning.

Also present at the ceremony were Blanca Moreno, president of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation, and Ángel Baeza, managing director of the hospital.

The new room has an area of 160 square metres and stands out with its cheerful and functional design. It houses a kitchen and a dining room, showers, internet connection, a living room with television and a rest area with recliners as well as an area for activities and games.

The facility will enable more than 1,000 paediatric patients and their families to spend more quality time together during their stay in hospital every year.