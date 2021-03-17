



By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation will re-open all territorial competitions next weekend, from March 26-27-28 following the postponed of fixtures in January, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The re-opening has been agreed with the Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública after a meeting was held on March 16 between members of the Conselleria and the FFCV.

On March 22 the President of the FFCV, Salva Gomar, is summoned to the Ministry to provide the necessary data for the drafting of the resolution that allows the return of sport in the Valencian Community.

The Ministry of Health has responded to the requests of the FFCV and will prepare a resolution allowing competitions and the entrance of the public to soccer and futsal matches.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the Minister, Ana Barceló, “has ensured that she will review the measures in order to relax the restrictions.”

“The FFCV trusts the word of the councillor, since she has already shown to fulfill it with the football of the Valencian Community on previous occasions,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

“Therefore, the FFCV cancelled the concentrations that were scheduled for March 17, in Valencia. Thanks to the clubs for the great involvement they have had in helping the Generalitat Valenciana rectify the resolution,” added the spokesperson.