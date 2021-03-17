



Relatives, friends and colleagues walked behind the coffin, on Wednesday, of Ramón López Cabrera, the Orihuela councillor for Education, Security and Beaches, who died in the Vega Baja Hospital on Monday evening.

The coffin was carried through the streets of Hurchillo by officers of the Policia Local, prior to a funeral mass, which was held in the parish church.

Members of all municipal groups in the Orihuela City Council, including the mayor, and all his Ciudadanos colleagues, were present to say their goodbye’s.

The 59 year old councillor died of coronavirus, having spent nearly a month and a half in the Vega Baja hospital.

Ramón López Cabrera had been a councillor in the Orihuela City Council since June 15, 2019. He became part of the Government team after the Government coalition between PP and Ciudadanos when he was appointed as the councillor responsible for the departments of Education, Security and Beaches.

The Orihuela City Council has decreed three days of official mourning – from March 15 to 18 – during which flags on all municipal buildings will be displayed at half mast.