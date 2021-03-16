



The Verbena flower will provide you with long lasting blooms – from June well into September – in shades of red, purple, white, blue, and pink.

The plant performs well during the hottest days of summer heat, even when planted in the sunniest and possibly the driest areas of your garden.

It is loved by fans of prairie-style planting and welcomed by the butterflies and all pollinators in the garden with tall stiff stems towering gracefully above many other plants, growing up to 2 meters in height.

Not particular about soil except being well-draining, while drought resistant, the blooms are improved with regular watering of an inch or so each week, at the base of the plant, to avoid wetting the foliage.

Apply an application of complete, slow-release fertiliser in the Spring and again in September.

When the blooms finish, trim the entire plant back by a quarter, which will promote a new show of flowers in two to three weeks time. Also lightly fertilise and water it well in.