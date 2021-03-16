



The Torrevieja International Auditorium is holding a puppet show on Sunday, March 21, (12:00 hours), ‘El País de Babia’.

The company El Ball de San Vito, will present and educational and comic puppet show, which will tel the story of Valencian life over the years.

The show is an adaptation of several Valencian folk tales, represented with traditional glove puppets including fights, truncheons and public participation. It will all be accompanied with music and popular songs which will be performed live.

The show is aimed at a family audience, recommended for children from 5 years old.

Tickets are on sale on the website auditoriotorrevieja.com, on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre and at the auditorium box office two hours before the show. Ticket prices: € 6 for children and € 10 for adults.