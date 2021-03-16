New look to the Palacio de la Musica





There was the obligatory visit by the mayor and his councillors on Monday morning to inspect the repair work that has been carried out on the Palacio de la Music in Torrevieja, at a cost of almost 450,000 euro.

The work has been concentrated on the exterior enclosure of the facade and has been carried out with only minimal disruption to ongoing cultural activities which have continued within the building.

The mayor said that the Council will now install exterior lighting to illuminate the entire facade of the Palacio de la Música, just as it was done in the Municipal Library “Carmen Jalón”.