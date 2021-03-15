



By Andrew Atkinson

Drag artiste Steve Spit – Brian McLeod BEM – has raised €180 in aid of the La Florida Friends Food Bank campaign following a live solo show, via the internet.

“We want to give a massive thank you to Stevie Spit for the amazing donation of €182 for La Florida Friends Food Bank following his live show.

“We are all truly blessed to live in such a beautiful community. Also thanks to the wonderful Eileen Gleave, stage manager for her continued loyal support,” said Fredericko Sparkle from La Florida Friends Food Bank.

La Florida Friends Food Bank was launched in the wake of other food banks closing and are currently looking after 450 families.

“Stevie generously donated his whole tip jar to support La Florida Friends Food bank. Myself and Miguel Anthony Brome support the huge demands since the closure of other food banks. This massive gesture means so much,” said Fredericko.

Caption: Steve Spit BEM (right) hands over a cheque for €180 to La Florida Friends Food Bank.