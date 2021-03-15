



La Manga to Lords Challenge raises €1,220

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC lost out in the National League final in Barcelona, after winning the ECCL t20 league, against Spanish representative for the 2020 edition of the ECL, Minhaj CC.

“After weeks of hard work from behind the scenes from Cricket España, we were given the all clear to play our National Final,” Kieran Wood from LMTCC told the Leader.

“We won the ECCL t20 league back in October, against the Spanish representative for the 2020 edition of the ECL Minhaj CC, which didn’t go ahead, due to the coronovirus pandemic.

“The t10 play off matches took place at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona, streamed by the European Cricket Network.

“People worked tirelessly behind to scenes to get the games to go ahead. In defeat we are extremely proud of the boys for their cricket. Thanks to everyone who sent messages of support,” added Kieran.

“However, there is always a silver lining. Whilst those in Barcelona were playing for the Trophy, we continued to work hard, in what has been a huge effort from everyone to cover 3150.59km in the La Manga to Lords Challenge charity event.

“Then we decided to visit each test ground in the UK. The initial La Manga to Lords spreadsheet transferred to the Test Ground challenge, saw us absolutely smash it.

“Thanks to all of the generous donations we have raised a total of €1,220. We are so grateful for every single penny,” said Kieren.

“Now we can’t wait to get the new season started,” added Kieren.

Caption: LaMangaTorre CC in National League Final in Barcelona.