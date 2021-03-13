



Willie Thorne to be remembered by Memorial events in Spain to raise awareness about 20-20 Voice Cancer

FORMER snooker star Willie Thorne is to be remembered by Memorial events in Spain to raise awareness about 20-20 Voice Cancer charity whom he was Patron.

Anstey, Leicester born Thorne, who lived in Villamartin, Alicante, Spain, died of sepsis shock in Torrevieja hospital on June 17, 2020, aged 66.

He had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia after being diagnosed in March 2020.

Willie’s former wife Jill Saxby said: “There are plenty of laryngectomy people in Spain and any funds raised we will be grateful of, as we are such a small, but rapidly growing charity.”

Jill, crowned Miss Great Britain in 1985, a former full-time Speech and Language Therapist (SLT) Bsc Hons. HC, who succeeded Willie as 20-20 Voice Cancer Patron, said: “It’s wonderful that Andrew Atkinson, in conjunction with the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, is at the forefront in Spain in helping raise the awareness of 20-20 Voice Cancer charity, Willie would have been delighted as his brother, Malcolm, found he had throat cancer initially.”

Andrew Atkinson said: “Willie helped raise funds and featured in many charity events in the UK and Spain during his lifetime. He had been active in arranging golf events in Spain. He had taken an interest in playing bowls and was keen to join a Bowling club team here. The Willie Thorne Memorial Events are being organised to go ahead this year, pending the coronavirus situation, with venues and dates to be confirmed.”

20-20 Voice Cancer charity events scheduled in Spain this year include the Willie Thorne Memorial Golf event; the Willie Thorne Memorial Gala Extravaganza, and the Willie Thorne Memorial Bowls Championship.

The 20-20 Voice cancer charity was founded by Philip Johnson.

