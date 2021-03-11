



The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that “the thoughts” of the Consell are to maintain the border closure of the Valencian Community until the end of May, when the current state of alarm concludes, although he has said that “it could be reviewed if we have positive indications, progress is being made with mass vaccinations and after the infection rates reain under control.”

The president emphasised that: “There is no restriction that will last a day longer than necessary.”

Puig made the announcement even before the Government and the Autonomous Communities agreed at a meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council to close the autonomies between Wednesday 17 and Sunday 21 March – the San José holiday weekend over Easter.

The current perimeter closure of the Community ends at 00 hours on March 15, so the Consell must decide whether to extend the regional perimeter closure sine die or whether, after the national agreement, to adapt the perimeter closure on the days agreed by all communities and the Government.

“These weeks will be decisive because we know that mobility generates contacts and contacts generate contagions, so the cancellation of the Fallas, the Magdalena and Holy Week will surely be effective in containing the spread of the virus.

In this sense, now that the current level of accumulated incidence is below 62 cases, when it reached 1,500, “the exact same restrictions cannot be maintained, but neither can everything we must not relax and squander what we have achieved in our recent weeks of sacrifice”.