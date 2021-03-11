



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Spain international cap San Javier born Marta Penalver missed her father’s birthday celebrations, due to her being in Italy with Serie Futsal club Cità di Falconara.

“I had to send happy birthday wishes to my dad, Antonio Peñalver Pérez and wished him to have a good day,” Marta told The Leader.

Marta, a prodigy of San Javier Football School, spent over a decade at Roldan after joining the club in 2005.

Capped by Spain in the 2015 World Cup in Guatemala, Marta, 28, played in Italy, with two spells at Cagliari in 2016 and 2019, returning to the club following a move from Florentia.

Marta, who joined Cità di Falconara in a move from Futsal Cagliari in September 2020, is hoping to see her parents soon: “I told my dad we can celebrate together when I can return home,” said Marta.

With the coronavirus present outbreak Marta finds herself in a Red Zone in Italy: “The regular league has ended. We have to play in the Cup next month and then in May the play-offs begin,” said Marta.

“With the situation of coronavirus in Italy, right now we continue to train,” said Marta.

“We are in the Red zone, everything is closed and everything is very controlled,” added Marta.