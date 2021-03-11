Heathrow Airport Boss Bemoans ‘Unacceptable’ Hours-Long Border Queues

“We are seeing significant pressure on the border and we are seeing very long queues, and that is a worry,” she said.

Although Ms Gilthorpe said she knew additional resources had been introduced, the issues were caused by “the level of complexity of the processes and the way resource is being deployed”.

International arrivals must now provide proof of a negative Covid test taken 72 hours before departure to England and a passenger locator form which contains details of either a purchased hotel quarantine stay, or two test kits for at home quarantine.

She told the committee: “It is deeply frustrating as the operator of the airport when you have a queue full of people and you only have two desks open.

“It is rare to see all the desks manned and we have to find our way to how we make that happen so we can get that flow.”

Heathrow’s self-service e-gates at passport control are currently closed.

Airport rivals

Ms Gilthorpe said she hoped that by the summer, the gates would also be able to scan passenger locator forms and pre-departure testing results, but that had not yet been integrated into the system.

The Heathrow executive also warned that if the long queues continued after international travel is permitted. it could risk the country’s economic resurgence.

“Heathrow is Britain’s hub airport, it is the front door. We have to get our economy moving and we have to make sure we are capable of receiving people,” she said.

“If you have a poor experience at the border, there’s a risk you won’t come back again. That traffic will go to Charles De Gaulle [airport in Paris], it will go to Frankfurt and we will miss out on that economic resurgence,” she said.

Union action

The queue delays come as staff in the PCS union served notice of industrial action over rosters they describe as “unworkable”.

This will involve a month of action short of a strike by hundreds of staff, including working to rule and an overtime ban.

The roster changes include ending the ability of staff to swap and request certain shifts, the union said.

In February, staff voted for strike action over the changes, the union said.

While Ms Gilthorpe said the measures in place for quarantine hotels were running relatively smoothly, with a small number of passengers, she said the same could not be said for the border.