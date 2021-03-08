



The ADAPT association of San Pedro is organising a photographic competition entitled: “Surviving Lockdown”. The competition is open to everyone over 18 years of age and will be conducted entirely online.

No doubt you have taken lots of photos over the last year – Zoom meetings with the family, pictures of wildlife, deserted streets, the emergency services doing their job – these are all part of what “Surviving Lockdown” has meant for each and every one of us.

There will be three prizes: a month of online Spanish or English tuition donated by ACADEMIA GALWAY; a stationery voucher worth 30€ donated by MAIL PINATAR and the bilingual book “Sid’s Adventures in Spain” donated by Jane Cronin. The competition closing date is 18th April, so you have plenty of time!

You will find full details about the competition on this link: http://www.adaptsanpedro.com/photographic-competition-surviving-lockdown-sobreviviendo-al-confinamiento/