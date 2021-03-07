



We report on the sad death of Popular restauranteur Eddie Wright, the founder of Eduardo’s restaurant in Villamartin Plaza. Eddie passed away last Tuesday having spent the last 8 weeks in a coma, suffering from coronavirus.

Eddie still has many colleagues and friends in the area, evident by the outpouring of grief on local social media pages. Our condolences are with wife Debbie and the family, who are now based on the Costa del Sol.

News at long last on the project of the walkway over the AP7, linking La Regia and Lomas de Cabo Roig, after questions raised in the Orihuela Plenary by AVOCA. Completion promised in 2 years…where have I heard that before?

Image courtesy of Pepe Tarraga