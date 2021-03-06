



While it wasn’t a great performance from Elche, it was certainly good enough as they took advantage of a weakened Sevilla side that was missing a number of key players (Kounde, Carlos, Fernando, Jordan) to inflict a third consecutive defeat on the Rojiblancos in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, in just his third game in charge since replacing Jorge Almiron 3 weeks ago, the returning Fran Escribá would already seem to be working yet another of those miracles that are now becoming almost common place at the Martínez Valero.

This is a team that in just a few short days has gone from aimlessly meandering around the field to grinding down the opposition, something they did yet again on Saturday with a determined and dogged display against their fourth placed opponents.

After a goal less first period, a penalty from Raúl Guti followed by Carrillo’s headed goal, awarded by VAR, were enough to claim the three points although the home side did suffer a late scare when De Jong pulled on back in the first minute of added time.

The win lifts Elche two points clear of the relegation zone for the first time this year