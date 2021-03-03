



The City Council has announced that the application period for self-employed persons, freelancers and small businesses, which is currently underway, will close on 29 March.

The council has a total of 386,982 euros that will be paid 62.5% by the Generalitat Valenciana, 22.5% by the Provincial Council and 15% by the City Council.

The mayor, José Sampere, explained that the application period for the aid is now underway and encouraged all those who feel they might be eligible to “collect all the necessary information and as soon as possible”.

The Grants represent direct aid of 2,000 euros that can be increased with an additional 200 euros for each worker registered to December 31, 2020 and up to a maximum of 10 employees.

He said that the funding is available to meet costs such as rental of premises or vehicles, power supplies, etc.

It is necessary to have an electronic signature certificate since the whole process is done online.