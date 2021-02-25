Civil war bomb shelters found in Novelda





Novelda council is seeking a grant to carry out documentation on the 13 Civil War bomb shelters that have been found in the town.

Last week the mayor, Fran Martínez, met by video conference with the Autonomous Secretary for Cooperation and Democratic Quality, Toñi Serna, and Iñaki Pérez Rico, General Director of Democratic Quality, where different topics were including grants from the Generalitat for work on the recovery of Historical Memory.

During the meeting, the mayor proposed a study of the thirteen civil war anti-aircraft shelters, associated with the arms industry that operated in Novelda during the civil war.