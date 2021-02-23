



The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto , announced on Monday that the Government will be “in a position to reintroduce the Imserso program in September.

She said that her department is currently formulating the detail as part of a working group with the Ministry of Social Policies and the tourism sector, that will allow her to reactivate off season holiday packages for the elderly.

“If everything goes well, we will be ready in September, which will be good news because it is an important and extremely popular initiative.

She said that the marketing of these holiday packages for the elderly would coincide with “the reactivation of the sector”, which Maroto hopes will occur “in the second half of 2021”.

It is “during the summer” when the Government considers that “herd immunity” will be achieved with the vaccination of 70% of the Spanish population. This, together with the “control of the pandemic”, offers a “great deal of hope” for a fundamental economic activity that is suffering like few others from the rigors of the pandemic,” she added.