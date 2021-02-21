



The Costa Blanca continues to be one of the favourite destination options for the British when they return to travel. This is reflected in data published recently by the travel agency, Icelolly, which focusses a large part of it’s business in the Benidorm area.

The statement is confirmed by the Community’s hotel association, Hosbec which says that the province is one of the most searched for destinations, just below Tenerife but above such holiday resorts as Mallorca, Crete (Greece) or the Algarve (Portugal).

The data is taken from two study periods: February 1-7 and February 8-14, where it is seen that the Costa Blanca is one of the few that have experienced an increase in interest from one week to the next.

For the most part, Iceolly customers seek their trips for stays in September, followed by the months of August, July and October. Therefore, it would appear that any reservations prior to July are likely to be insignificant, certainly for now.

The general secretary of Hosbec, Nuria Montes, says that the data is very positive, because it shows that “the demand still exists, and the Costa Blanca is still very much in the minds of the British.”