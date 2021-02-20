



Elche CF 1 SD Eibar 0

He has been back at the club for less than a week but already former manager Fran Escribá, the coach who guided the club from Division 2B to La Liga, has the dressing room in the palm of his hand.

The Valencian coach is spreading good feelings, according to Cartagena born defender Gonzalo Verdú at a press conference on Thursday.

The centre back said that the coach is brimming with confidence and is certain that the group will break its bad streak on Saturday against Eibar

“Just listening to Escribá speak generates positive feelings amongst all the players.”

The Cartagena centre-back highlights the positive aspects that the arrival of Fran Escribá to the bench has brought; saying that a new phase begins with the return of the former manager.

And although a single swallow doesn’t make a summer a 1-0 victory on Saturday for the franjiverde team still keeps that survival dream alive.

Without a win in 17 games Elche were certainly the brighter of the two teams during the opening exchanges as they appeared to build on that dressing room confidence, and when Dani Calvo planted a wonderful hear into the top right hand corner on the half hour the players’ delight was there for all to see.

Standing firm in defence the home side game little away as the game progressed and despite a number of half chances Elche always looked fairly comfortable at the back.

Speaking to the press after the game Escribá said, “When there is a replacement of the manager, a hurricane of sensations and emotions is felt by the players because they all start from scratch and have to prove themselves to the new man. That is what happened with the team on Saturday. The sensations are very positive”.