Top 10 richest players in the world in 2021 and their net worth

It is true that to make a name in sports, players need to practice a lot and go through various difficult challenges. However, it cannot be denied that after all the hardships; players not only make a name for themselves but also make huge money. There are all new games out there, which help players to make loads of money.

Below is the list of the top 10 richest players in the world in 2021 with one wild card.

1. Michael Jordan (Basketball) – $2.1 billion

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest basketball player of all time but he is also the richest. One major factor behind Jordan’s net worth is the $100 million a year that he gets from Nike royalties. The rise of the Nike Air Jordans has a huge role to play in the growing net worth of the player. However, it cannot be denied that a huge part of his income comes from his NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, which he purchased in 2010. Although the player made less than $100 million with his career as an NBA player, he has earned a lot through various other sources.

2. Ion Tiriac (Tennis) – $1.2 billion

Ion is a Romanian former professional ice hockey and tennis player, which not many know. Ion’s net worth is the result of his Tiriac Group, which invests in different areas like land and financial services. After a genuinely fruitful tennis career, he turned to an incredibly effective profession as a businessman and thus made huge money.

3. Tyler Blevins (online gaming) – 17 million

Although he is not at the top of the list when it comes to net worth, it cannot be denied that Tyler was able to make all this money at a young age and without practicing too hard in the playground. Still, he is the top-earning online gamer, who made all his money by playing games on his CPU from the comforts of his home. The player is popular for his streaming of Fortnite. Other than playing online games, which can be fun, a huge bulk of his earnings comes from advertising, sponsorships, and donations.

4. Tiger Woods (Golf) – $900 million

Woods is not only one of the greatest golfers of all time he is also the richest golfer. With his expert success records, it is not difficult to understand why Woods is worth so much! He started his golf career at a very young age and has broken many records and won numerous accolades till now.

5. Michael Schumacher (“Formula 1”) – $700 million

Schumacher is one of the highest-paid racers ever. A retired German Formula One racer, he made history by winning 7 Formula One World Championships. He does a lot of charity and humanitarian work. Schumacher has supported organizations like Childline, UNESCO, and many more. He has also contributed to setting schools and clinics in various places. Not only this, but he has also taken part in more than a few road safety campaigns.

6. Magic Johnson (Basketball) – $600 million

Magic Johnson just like his name is pure magic! In his whole career, he procured an astounding $ 25 million and a lot more millions for endorsements. At present, he is an incredible business visionary and handles his own organization – Magic john Enterprises. His shares at the immensely fruitful establishment of LA Dodgers also give him decent money. The majority of his revenues come from his business ventures.

7. Roger Staubach (Football) – $600 million

Staubach, 78, is one of the richest NFL major players in history. However, when he joined the Dallas Cowboys at the age of 27, the money was not that good in the game of football. He made a lot of his money from ventures other than football. Subsequent to retiring from his game, Staubach filled in as a commentator and furthermore established a real estate business, which he later sold, thus making more money.

8. Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) – $560 million

Although Mayweather is a boxer by profession, he also makes huge money through sponsors and endorsement deals. Moreover, his boxing promotion doesn’t simply endorse him; Mayweather Productions has its own boxing events, which don’t only highlight his fight. He additionally has his own establishment of gyms.

9. LeBron James (Basketball) $480 million

LeBron James is an American professional basketball player who is an NBA star. With time, LeBron has put his well deserved cash into different endeavors. He claims different organizations like a production organization, media organization, pizza establishment, to wrap things up, a health organization.

10. Eddie Jordan (“Formula 1”) – $475 million

Eddie Jordan is an Irish car racer and business master. At present, Eddie otherwise known as EJ is the lead investigator on BBC’s Grand Prix inclusion. At the point when Eddie originally got to know racing, he had quite recently begun his vocation as an agent at the Bank of Ireland. Slowly Jordan progressed his career in racing and is now businessman and Motorsport team boss.