



Although there still seems to be little information regarding just when each of the vaccination groups are likely to be called forward, the government has at least provided a little more information on the composition on each of the groups and the type of vaccine that each will receive.

It is also understood that the injection has now been administered to all those who are 90 years of age and above with the focus now moving to the 80+ age group who are receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that the pace of vaccination will ensure that 80% of those 80 and over will be immunised by late March. But regional governments have not ventured to offer specific dates.

Andalusia, Aragón, Murcia, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia and the Valencia region, however, have announced that they are already vaccinating this group.

Once this group is complete those who are 70 to 79 years of age will be called. They too will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine. Both are administered in two doses.

Thereafter it will be the turn of those who are 60 to 69 years of age, and high-risk patients under 60, also to be inoculated with the RNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

The Group 4 category are those who are under 60 years of age with high-risk health conditions, who will also receive vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It remains to be determined which vaccine will be administered to people between the ages of 55 and 60 with no underlining health conditions.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be used for Group 5, people aged 45 to 55 years.

At the moment, almost 1,120,000 people are immunised, 2.3% of the population in Spain.

Spain is expecting to receive four million vaccine doses this month. Around 2.1 million doses will have to be administered a week in the second quarter of the year in order to reach the overall goal of vaccinating 70% of the population before the end of the summer.