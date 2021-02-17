



By Andrew Atkinson

ECN legend and commentator Vinny Sandhu has donated €100 towards the La Manga to Lords €1,000 Challenge.

“A big shout out to La Manga Torrevieja CC it’s great what they are doing at the moment in the La Manga to Lords challenge,” said Barcelona based Sandhu.

LMTCC are cycling, running or walking the distance equal to covering La Manga Club to the home of cricket Lords Cricket Ground, covering 2,123km, with donations going to charities and towards running the cricket club who play home games at La Manga Resort and Torrevieja Sports City.

“I’d like to personally donate €100. Good luck to the guys and I hope to see them by the end of the season,” said Sandhu.

LMTCC’s players include Stuart Simkins, Paul Fletcher, Hugh James, Andy House, Paul Harvey, Kieran and Connor Wood, Pawitter Singh, Jack Perman, Alfie Court, and Paul Hennessy, amongst other members who have been active in clocking up the miles.

Ibex Insurance have donated €150 towards the cause along with a plethora of donations to date.

“A huge thank you to Vinny and Ibex insurance, along with everyone who has donated,” Kieran Wood told The Leader.