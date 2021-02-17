



Businessmen from Alicante’s hospitality sector have once again demanded the reopening of the sector from 1 March, at the end of the current period of restriction.

They made the demand on Tuesday, through their regional associations Conhostur, Fotur and the Business Coordinator of Leisure and Hospitality of the Valencian Community, at a meeting with the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló.

They said that they would not agree to a reopening taking place in phases.

The president of the Alicante Association of Restoration and Leisure Venues (Alroa), Francisco Javier Galdeano, said “We cannot tolerate a de-escalation process like the one we had in May. If someone thinks that the opening of the terraces is enough, they are wrong. It has already been shown in the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country that there is no epidemiological study linking infections with the activity of the hotel industry”.

“Our establishments are safe spaces. We are actually the administration’s best ally to avoid meetings that continue to take place in private homes, apartments and rural houses, where contact takes place without any kind of security or hygiene measure, such as those that apply in our premises,” he added.