Warning triangles to be phased out – replaced by flashing emergency lights





By Andrew Atkinson

Obligatory warning triangles for drivers in Spain used in case of a breakdown are being phased out and replaced with flashing emergency lights.

From January 1, 2021, a series of new road rules in Spain was announced in changes to Spain’s Traffic Code regulations.

The “luz de emergencia V-16” – flashing light – is to be in situ in vehicles, in case of a breakdown or emergency by placing it on the roof of the car.

The flashing light replaces a warning triangle, behind and in front of a car on the road, that lead to 20 casualties in Spain in 2020.

From January 1, it’s obligatory to have either the warning triangles, or the V-16 emergency light, with plans to phase out all emergency triangles by 2024.

At present not having warning triangles in a vehicle can lead to fines up to €200.