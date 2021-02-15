Suspension of FFVC competitions extended until March 1





By Andrew Atkinson

The FFCV have announced that the temporary suspension of competitions have been extended until March 1 by order of the Generalitat.

A statement from the FFCV read:

Following the resolution of the Generalitat Valenciana of February 12, 2021 that extends the health restrictions due to the third wave of COVID-19 , the FFCV temporarily and provisionally suspends the competitions until March 1.

This resolution of the Conselleria de Sanitat Universa i Salut Pública contemplates the closure of sports facilities and the prohibition of holding regional or lower competitions, including training sessions until March 1.

The FFCV will indicate by means of a circular, once the competitions can be resumed, the new dates for the celebration of the suspended and pending matches.

In addition, the FFCV suspends the sanctions pending compliance, which must be met by the offenders once the competitions are resumed.