In your edition 852, you ran an article about illegal waste.

Well we have illegal dumping by residents on our urbanisation in Benijofar at Atalaya Park.

This has been going on for a long time despite the Council providing an Eco park no more than 5 minutes from anywhere in our town.

I use the green line app. to report these issues. The council move the rubbish today but tomorrow it’s back again.

Building material is now appearing again. I just give up reporting it