



The company that operates the cruise terminal in the Port of Alicante, Costablanca Portuaria SL , has declared itself bankrupt due to a lack of income as a result of the zero tourist activity that the cruise port registered over the last year.

The firm, which continues to pay port fees at a 40% discount that was negotiated in 2020, due to the pandemic, has not received any cruise liners since the single stopover that arrived just before the lockdown as a result of which all its staff have been placed on ERTE.

The firm itself has declared voluntary bankruptcy, which was processed in the Commercial Court number 2 of Alicante, last Wednesday.

The judge confirmed the bankruptcy naming the main creditor as the Port Authority.

The company has an asset of close to one million euros in the form of tangible fixed assets and financial investments, but the negative results of previous years have stressed its balance sheet even before the pandemic reduced the number of stopovers in Alicante to zero.

The firm is owned by two Canarian shareholders and the Alicante-based Inversiones Portuarias Alicántara.

For now, a provisional calendar had been closed for this year, which originally included the arrival of 60 cruise ships.

Costa Blanca Portuaria obtained the concession of the cruise terminal in 2014 for a period of 20 years with the possibility of an extension for another four.

The terminal is currently closed, despite the fact that the company has confidence that cruise traffic can be restored before the end of the first half of this year, depending on the evolution of the health crisis and the progress made by the vaccination process across the European Union.