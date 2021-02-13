



Jorge Almirón has resigned as the coach of Elche. The Argentine coach announced his decision at the following Friday evening’s 3-1 defeat against Celta Vigo

“I have made the decision not to continue. I wish the best to my players and all the people I know. They gave me everything, but unfortunately things did not work out for us,” he said without answering questions.

Almirón leaves the Elche team one place off the bottom following a streak of 16 straight games without a victory. It equals the second worst run in the club’s history.

They currently occupy the penultimate position with 18 points from their 21 games from which they have achieved just three wins, nine draws and nine defeats. However the club does have two games in hand, against Barcelona and Sevilla at home.

The Buenos Aires coach took over at Elche after the club was promoted following last season’s playoffs. He replaced Pacheta, who was sacked to bring in a more experienced coach, after guiding the team to promotion.

Despite forming the squad with the lowest budget in LaLiga, Elche did get off to a good start under Almirón. He recorded three wins, a draw and a loss in his first five games. However, after beating Valencia (2-1) on October 23, they have now gained just eight draws and eight defeats in their last 16 fixtures.

Almirón’s resignation comes just a week before the visit of Eibar in a real ‘six pointer’ that could go a long way to decding Elche’s fate.

The gunsmiths will visit the Martínez Valero next Saturday for an afternoon fixture. Meanwhile club owner Christian Bragarnik is already working to find a new coach.