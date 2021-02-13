



The Department of the Environment has said that it is planting fruit trees within the BIC del Palmeral.

This action complements the recent cultivation of the six orchards that were established a few months ago, with herbaceous plants such as wheat and barley, as well as two other orchards, located in the north of the Palmeral, where 110 olive trees were planted.

The new plantation consists of 43 trees (20 pomegranates and 23 fig trees of two different varieties) They were to be carried out by schoolchildren to celebrate International Tree Day, which has been impossible due to the limitations of activities allowed by Covid-19.