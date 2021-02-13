



The mayor welcomed the new Commander of the Civil Guard in Torrevieja last week, Santos Buendía García, who arrives in the city following a tour of duty as commander of the Valencia Civil Guard and head of Information and Investigation.

Buendía fills the vacancy left by Antonio J. Leal, last September who, following completion of a General Staff Course, moved to a new assignment in Madrid.

The mayor spoke of the excellent relationship between the City Council and the Torrevieja Civil Guard, and their ongoing collaboration in regards to public security, this partnership being even closer since the state of alarm began last March.