Travel from the UK to Spain Update

Spain has announced that the current travel restrictions on passenger travel by air and sea from the UK will be extended until 6pm (GMT+1) on 2 March 2021 (5pm / GMT in the Canary Islands), with the exception of Spanish nationals and those legally resident in Spain.
International transit through Spanish airports by passengers on flights departing from the UK is permitted on presentation of a negative PCR, TNA or LAMP test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival into Spain.
If you are resident in Spain, you should carry your residence document (the green paper EU residence certificate or the new TIE), as well as your valid passport when you travel.
The Spanish authorities have not confirmed whether other documents are being accepted as sufficient proof of residence to enable entry to Spain.
You are strongly advised to contact your airline before travelling to confirm your proof of residency meets the requirements of your airline.
For details of the restrictions and requirements for entry to Spain please see: www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain