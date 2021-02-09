



Mojácar Council’s Culture Department has come up with another alternative idea to encourage the people of the town to celebrate Carnival time, as all the traditional events have had to be cancelled. A Carnival Tik Tok competition has been organised and although aimed at the youngsters, participation is open to all ages.

The Tik Tok entries need to be recordings of no more than 45 seconds, with a strong Carnival theme. The number of participants in each recording is open, but they must be living in the same household and be in disguise or be wearing carnival accessories. Anyone interested in participating should send their short video by WhatsApp to the Culture Department Tel: 677 95 90 93.

The aim of this initiative is to inspire the local youngsters to come up with some original Tik Tok imaging, a platform which is very well-known and popular with that age group for its ease of access and audio-visual creation.

The deadline for the clips is February 15th and, the three most original will obtain the prize of a voucher that may be used in any establishment in the “Mojácar Contigo” plan that promotes local businesses.

Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, hopes that this competition, along with the Carnival painting challenge, will spark the imagination of the town’s young ones. She stressed the importance of ensuring that the joy of these events is not completely lost, due to the impossibility of social contact, but by presenting an opportunity for them to be “reinvented” and mark Carnival time in a different way.