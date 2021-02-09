



Mojácar Council’s Culture Department has put together a fun competition, “Dibuja tu Carnaval,” asking the town’s children to make an illustration depicting their own local Carnival.

Anyone up to the age of twelve may enter, with a restriction of one piece of work only which must be A4 size, presented on card. The theme must relate directly to the Mojácar Carnival and there will be three prizes for the best works, based on originality and skill.

The prizes will be vouchers for school supplies along with diplomas and the works should be sent by February 11th to the Culture Department by email (culturamojácar@gmail.com).

The annual Mojácar Carnival is a great, longstanding tradition and the young and old always join in all the Council’s events, with a special emphasis on the little ones from the nursery and school who also have their own parades and parties. It is hoped that these children will maintain this quaint tradition in future years, as well as expand it with new events.

Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, decided that despite Covid 19, the Carnival could not be completely forgotten about and has invited everyone to participate in her Department’s online activities so that the hopes for next year’s event are kept alive, along with those for all the town’s other many traditional annual activities.