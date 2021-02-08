Handball defeat for Torrevieja Salud at home





Torrevieja Salud Mare Nostrum Senior Men’s Handball Club was beaten on Saturday evening by Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto, a team that plays in the highest category of Spanish handball.

Antonio Cámeron’s side lost by 23 – 28 in a clash in which they had their noses in front for most of the first period.

As the game wore on, however, Torrevieja’s attacks increasing came to nothing as they were regularly punished on the counter attack by the superior play of their opponents.

Torrevieja struggled to keep pace with Sagunto in the second half conceding 6 goals within three minutes of the restart.

The defeat sees them drop to tenth in the third category with nine points.

Next week they travel to Rafael Tapia Valdés who sit fourth in the league for a Sunday afternoon game.

Photos: Joaquin Carrion