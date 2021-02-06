



Last Thursday, 4 February, was International World Cancer day.

Due to the Covid restrictions displaying this banner outside our office in Playa Flamenca was the only way we were able to recognise day.

Unfortunately, for the first time in 11 years, due to the current restrictions the Pink Ladies/Panthers couldn’t even get together to mark the day.

Every tear it’s a very emotional day for the many people who have lost someone to this heinous disease cancer. Normally we would hold an annual event at the La Zenia Boulevard with the support of its management, and all our supporters and many of the coasts fabulous artists performing on stage.

So, we remember all those currently fighting and those that unfortunately lost the battle to this evil disease cancer,

Hopefully we can get back to some sort of normality very soon and continue to raise funds for the AACC´s early detection program and all the research so that one day7 we will beat cancer.

The Pink Ladies and Panthers office is open Monday to Friday between 10.00hrs and 13.00hrs where people are able to book early detection screening tests for anyone concerned, they may have a problem or if they are now due a test.

Screening tests can also be booked on line at www.pinkladies.es or by telephone on 965 329 841