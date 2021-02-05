



Epidemiology has announced 430 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the current total to 9,291 infected people in the Region, 439 less than the previous day.

As Covid continues to ravage the Murcian community there were also a further 29 deaths on Wednesday, the second worst death toll since the pandemic began (after registering 30 deaths on Sunday).

There are now 1,205 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia, according to data managed by Health.

Wednesdays deaths were of 16 men and 13 women aged between 54 and 98 years of age. Twelve from Cartagena, eight from Murcia, three from Yecla and the rest from Molina de Segura, Mula, La Unión, Cehegín, Santomera and Jumilla, the spokesperson for the Community’s Covid-19 Monitoring Committee reported this Thursday morning, Jaime Pérez.

The Epidemiology Service also recorded 430 new positives yesterday, so there are currently 9,291 infected people in the Region, 439 less than the day before. Of the 430 new cases, 161 Murcia, 44 in Cartagena, 35 in Lorca, 19 in Molina de Segura, 17 in Yecla and 16 in Cieza.

Right now there are 8,369 residents in home isolation, while 922 remain hospitalised, of which 176 are in the ICU. The number of people cured numbers 87,450 .

Pérez revealed that there are now 30 cases of the British strain in the Region of Murcia, as he explained that he is concerned that it is more contagious, although the measures are the same as against covid in general.

He said that the community is “consolidating the general decrease in the number of infections “, to which he added that “we have lowered the incidence rate by 288.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”, something that had not happened since the beginning of January. In his opinion, “the measures are now working well.”

However, “the most delicate situation is the healthcare pressure that our hospitals are under, so in many areas we are still unable to relax.”

He added that “it is possible” that from next Monday some terraces will open in more municipalities, without specifying which ones.