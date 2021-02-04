



The pressure in ICUs increases again and now stands at 656 people while there are 4,165 hospitalised and 4,822 new cases

The Community has registered three consecutive days in which the data provided by the Ministry of Health has exceeded one hundred fatalities from Covid.

On Tuesday there were 106 and yesterday Wednesday 112, while today there have been 109 deaths. The last three days have therefore marked the three highest figures of the entire pandemic. Figures from this Thursday afternoon announced by the Ministry are the second largest, bringing the total number of deaths to date to 5,184 people in the Valencian Community.

Although the general pressure in hospitals has dropped very slightly, it is worrying that the numbers admitted to Intensive Care Units have risen again after a few days of decline.

There are currently 656 people in ICU compared to the 650 yesterday. Of these 56 are in the province of Castellón, 244 in Alicante and the remaining 356 in Valencia.

There have been 4,822 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update, bringing the total number of positives to 334,851 people.

By provinces, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 518 in Castellón (34,132 in total), 1,829 in Alicante (125,490 in total) and 2,472 in the province of Valencia (175,211 in total). In addition, 3 unassigned cases have been recorded, bringing the total to 18.

In addition, since the last update, 8,332 patients with coronavirus have recovered.

By province, recoveries are distributed as follows: 28,635 in Castellón, 100,986 in Alicante and 147,843 in Valencia, in addition to 65 not assigned.

There are positive cases in 188 nursing homes for the elderly (16 in the province of Castellón, 61 in Alicante and 111 in Valencia), 39 centers of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 10 in Alicante and 27 in Valencia) and 10 centres for minors (5 in the province of Alicante and 5 in Valencia).

The Ministry of Health has also detected 83 outbreaks since the last update: 13 in Castellón, 13 in Alicante and 57 in Valencia. The most numerous, with 19 cases, has been detected in the town of Xeresa and has a work origin.