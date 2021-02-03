



More than 5,000 people have now died in the Community since the start of the pandemic

On Wednesday the Community exceeded 5,000 deaths from Covid during the. There are now 5,075 people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Also today the authorities have reported 5,256 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR or through antigen test since the last update, which puts the total number of positives at 330,029 people.

By province, the distribution of new positives is as follows: 390 in Castellón (33,614 in total), 2,463 in Alicante (123,661 in total) and 2,403 in the province of Valencia (172,739 in total). In addition, the total number of unassigned cases stands at 15.

Valencian hospitals currently have 4,193 people admitted: 426 in the province of Castellón, with 55 patients in the ICU; 1,641 in the province of Alicante, 244 of them in the ICU; and 2,126 in the province of Valencia, 351 of them in ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 8,330 patients have been cured of coronavirus taking the figure to 269,197 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By province, they are as follows: 27,938 in Castellón, 97,325 in Alicante and 143,869 in Valencia, in addition to 65 not assigned.

According to the registered data, there are currently 67,243 active cases, which represents 19.69% of the total positives .

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 164,359 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Of the total, 161,133 are from Pfizer and 3,226 from Moderna. 59,612 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.

There are positive case in 191 nursing homes (16 in the province of Castellón, 61 in the province of Alicante and 114 in the province of Valencia), 38 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the province of Alicante and 25 in the province of Valencia) and 10 centres for minors (5 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia).